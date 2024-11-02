Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

