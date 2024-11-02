Dolores D. Dudiak Sells 5,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,018.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.