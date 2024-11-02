Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 150,432 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 150,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,502,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,661,649.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

