Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.82 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $25.82 million and $689,389.05 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04881609 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $815,618.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

