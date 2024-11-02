DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $12.18. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 284,910 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.8 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

