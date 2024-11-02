Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $64,275.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $64,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $65,450.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

Dropbox stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 10.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

