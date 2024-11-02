Dun & Bradstreet’s (DNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 2,644,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -249.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,176,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,888 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 56.7% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 96.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 572,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

