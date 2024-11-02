Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$14.24. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$13.84, with a volume of 307,298 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

