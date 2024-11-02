Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $309.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.