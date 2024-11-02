Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $876,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 47.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

