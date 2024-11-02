Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,105 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $343,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

