eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

