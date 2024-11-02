eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.78 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $634.49 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,128.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00507403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00069380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,779,023,422,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,779,017,172,584 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

