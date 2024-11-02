Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

NYSE:ECL opened at $244.57 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $167.30 and a 12 month high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $231,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 694,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,451,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

