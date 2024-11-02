Edward Meyercord Sells 35,725 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $534,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

