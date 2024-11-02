Eigenpie mstETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $602.96 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,724.18 or 0.03782458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $602.96 million and approximately $39,825.22 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,335 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.79817534. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,724.1783683 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

