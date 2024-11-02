Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $39.82 million and $390,658.93 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,724,342 coins and its circulating supply is 22,324,209 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

