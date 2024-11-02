Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,207. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

