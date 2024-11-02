Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.69). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
Elektron Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.50. The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a PE ratio of 24.32.
About Elektron Technology
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
