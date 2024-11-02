Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Element Solutions has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

