ELIS (XLS) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. ELIS has a market cap of $20.00 million and $55,716.19 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,110.94 or 0.99822659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000742 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10245913 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,974.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.