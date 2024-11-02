EMC Capital Management Sells 30,740 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 174.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 680,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 432,158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 144,933 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,363,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Up 4.1 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.13 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

