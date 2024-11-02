ENN Energy Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
ENN Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $41.19.
About ENN Energy
Featured Stories
