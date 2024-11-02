ENN Energy Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

ENN Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

