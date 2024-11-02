Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.

Shares of NVRI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Enviri has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

