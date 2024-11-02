EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 7,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

