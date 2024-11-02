Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,143.96

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Ergo has a market cap of $52.95 million and approximately $79,143.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,604.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00500884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00101722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00224892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00021255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,217,284 coins and its circulating supply is 78,217,557 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

