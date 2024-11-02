Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,143.96

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Ergo has a market cap of $52.95 million and approximately $79,143.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,604.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00500884 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008697 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00101722 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00224892 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026340 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00071597 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00021255 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,217,284 coins and its circulating supply is 78,217,557 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
