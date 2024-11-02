Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.32 to $45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 14,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,442. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

