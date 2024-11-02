Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.97. 552,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.