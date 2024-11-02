Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 32710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.