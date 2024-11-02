Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 32710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.