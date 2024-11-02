Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $165,300.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,956.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 80.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 333,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 277,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

