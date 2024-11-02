Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.91 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $534,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,956.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $534,446.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

