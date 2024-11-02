Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,939,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,684. The company has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.