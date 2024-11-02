Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

