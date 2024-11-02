F M Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

