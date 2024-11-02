F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

