F M Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 302,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,363,620. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

