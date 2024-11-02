F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,728.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $3,298,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX opened at $471.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.08 and a beta of 0.39.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.