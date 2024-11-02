F M Investments LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 42,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Up 7.7 %

GTLS traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 3,290,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

