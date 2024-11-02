F M Investments LLC Has $12.60 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

F M Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 68.6% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 226.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.83 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average is $305.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

