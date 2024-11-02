F M Investments LLC Has $35.58 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $2,679,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $10.42 on Friday, hitting $943.41. The company had a trading volume of 906,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,213. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.48 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $896.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.