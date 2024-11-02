F M Investments LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vontier by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 1,215,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

