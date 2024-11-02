F M Investments LLC Sells 401 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.00.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock traded down $7.92 on Friday, hitting $480.69. 262,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,838. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.88.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

