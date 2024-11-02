Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.