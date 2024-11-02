Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.