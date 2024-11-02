Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,768,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

