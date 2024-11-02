Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

