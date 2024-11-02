Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $274.59 and a twelve month high of $397.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

