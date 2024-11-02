Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 570,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

