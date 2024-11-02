Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,421 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $76,732,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

